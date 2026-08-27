Rowdies School Program

The Rowdies School Enrichment Program brings fun, age-appropriate soccer directly to schools for children ages 2 and up. Led by Rowdies Youth Development coaches, sessions introduce children to the fundamentals of soccer while helping them stay active, build confidence, and develop teamwork skills in a positive and engaging environment.

Soccer Development: Learn fundamental skills including dribbling, passing, shooting, and ball control.

Physical Activity: Fun games and activities that develop coordination, balance, and agility.

Teamwork: Build communication, cooperation, and confidence through soccer.

Age-Appropriate: Sessions are tailored to the age and experience level of each group.

Fun & Engaging: A positive introduction to soccer focused on participation, development, and enjoyment.

Our School Programs

We currently offer Little Rowdies programs at:

Primrose School of South Tampa

Goddard School of Westshore

Interested in bringing a Little Rowdies program to your school? We’d love to hear from you and explore how we can create a program that works for your students and school community.