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Tampa Bay Rowdies

Tampa Bay Rowdies

Rowdies School Program

The Rowdies School Enrichment Program brings fun, age-appropriate soccer directly to schools for children ages 2 and up. Led by Rowdies Youth Development coaches, sessions introduce children to the fundamentals of soccer while helping them stay active, build confidence, and develop teamwork skills in a positive and engaging environment. 

  • Soccer Development: Learn fundamental skills including dribbling, passing, shooting, and ball control. 
  • Physical Activity: Fun games and activities that develop coordination, balance, and agility. 
  • Teamwork: Build communication, cooperation, and confidence through soccer. 
  • Age-Appropriate: Sessions are tailored to the age and experience level of each group. 
  • Fun & Engaging: A positive introduction to soccer focused on participation, development, and enjoyment. 

Our School Programs 

We currently offer Little Rowdies programs at: 

  • Primrose School of South Tampa 
  • Goddard School of Westshore  

Interested in bringing a Little Rowdies program to your school? We’d love to hear from you and explore how we can create a program that works for your students and school community. 

CLICK HERE TO FILL OUT AN INTEREST FORM

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