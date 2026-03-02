corporate-logo
#UnitedForSoccer

Tampa Bay Rowdies

Tampa Bay Rowdies

The fun doesn’t stop when the Rowdies hit the road. Join us at an Official Rowdies Watch Party this year to cheer on the Green and Gold while enjoying food and drink specials. Be sure to arrive early before kickoff for a chance to win prizes and pick up some Rowdies swag from our street team. Stay tuned to this page and Rowdies social media channels as more Watch Party dates and locations are announced throughout the season.

2026 Watch Party Schedule
MatchKickoff TimeWatch Party Location
March, 7, at Birmingham Legion FC8 p.m. ETGrand Central Brewhouse
April 4, at Sporting Jacksonville7:30 p.m. ETColony Grill (St. Petersburg location)
May 16, at Miami FC7 p.m. ETColony Grill (St. Petersburg location)
May 30, at Louisville City FC7 p.m. ETColony Grill (St. Petersburg location)
June 6, at Sporting Jacksonville7 p.m. ETColony Grill (St. Petersburg location)
June 20, at Brooklyn FC7 p.m. ETLocation To Be Announced
July 18, Loudoun United FC7 p.m. ETLocation To Be Announced
July 25, at Miami FC7 p.m. ETColony Grill (St. Petersburg location)
August 22, at Detroit City FC7 p.m. ETColony Grill (St. Petersburg location)

Join the Squad!

Get the latest Rowdies news, updates, and exclusive deals right in your inbox!

Subscribe

* indicates required
/ ( mm / dd )

By clicking subscribe, you are agreeing to the USL privacy policy and agree to receive emails from USL.

Presented By