The fun doesn’t stop when the Rowdies hit the road. Join us at an Official Rowdies Watch Party this year to cheer on the Green and Gold while enjoying food and drink specials. Be sure to arrive early before kickoff for a chance to win prizes and pick up some Rowdies swag from our street team. Stay tuned to this page and Rowdies social media channels as more Watch Party dates and locations are announced throughout the season.
2026 Watch Party Schedule
|Match
|Kickoff Time
|Watch Party Location
|March, 7, at Birmingham Legion FC
|8 p.m. ET
|Grand Central Brewhouse
|April 4, at Sporting Jacksonville
|7:30 p.m. ET
|Colony Grill (St. Petersburg location)
|May 16, at Miami FC
|7 p.m. ET
|Colony Grill (St. Petersburg location)
|May 30, at Louisville City FC
|7 p.m. ET
|Colony Grill (St. Petersburg location)
|June 6, at Sporting Jacksonville
|7 p.m. ET
|Colony Grill (St. Petersburg location)
|June 20, at Brooklyn FC
|7 p.m. ET
|Location To Be Announced
|July 18, Loudoun United FC
|7 p.m. ET
|Location To Be Announced
|July 25, at Miami FC
|7 p.m. ET
|Colony Grill (St. Petersburg location)
|August 22, at Detroit City FC
|7 p.m. ET
|Colony Grill (St. Petersburg location)