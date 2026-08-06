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Tampa Bay Rowdies

Tampa Bay Rowdies

Keep up with the Rowdies on matchday and everyday with the official Tampa Bay Rowdies App!

Matchday

  • Access rosters, lineups, stat updates, and more
  • Find information about Al Lang Stadium policies, parking locations, and more
  • Utlize the Fan Cam to be featured on the videoboard during all home matches

Everyday

  • Access schedules, videos, news, and more
  • Purchase tickets and learn more about available ticket packages
  • Sign up for push notifications to receive the latest news and special announcements

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