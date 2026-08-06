Keep up with the Rowdies on matchday and everyday with the official Tampa Bay Rowdies App!
Matchday
- Access rosters, lineups, stat updates, and more
- Find information about Al Lang Stadium policies, parking locations, and more
- Utlize the Fan Cam to be featured on the videoboard during all home matches
Everyday
- Access schedules, videos, news, and more
- Purchase tickets and learn more about available ticket packages
- Sign up for push notifications to receive the latest news and special announcements